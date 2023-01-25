Report of man being assaulted near the Racecourse in Northampton

Police officers have been called to an area of a Northampton this afternoon (Wednesday January 25) after receiving a report of a man being assaulted.

A large police presence was seen in the Military Road and Watkin Terrace area, close to the Racecourse around 2pm.

The member of the public who reported the incident to police said they had also seen a knife.

Roads close to the Racecourse were blocked off and a large police presence seen on Wednesday (January 25).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 2pm we received a call from a member of the public reporting that a man was being assaulted in Watkin Terrace and that they had seen a knife.”

Officers remain at the scene.

