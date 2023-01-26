News you can trust since 1931
17-year-old stabbed in hand and leg near the Racecourse in Northampton, police confirm

The teen was taken to hospital

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:48am

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the hand and leg during an assault close to the Racecourse in Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday (January 25) in Watkin Terrace.

Northamptonshire Police were called just before 2pm after a member of the public reported that a person was being assaulted and that they had seen a knife.

Roads close to the Racecourse were blocked off and a large police presence seen on Wednesday (January 25) following a stabbing.
A large police presence and road block was also seen in the Military Road and Watkin Terrrace area throughout the afternoon.

Today (January 26), a police spokeswoman has confirmed a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the hand and leg and was taken to hospital. The spokeswoman added: “His injuries are believed to be minor and not life threatening or life changing.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000050924.