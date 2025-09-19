Provisional date set for trial of Northampton man accused of raping and murdering former partner

A provisional date has been set for the trial of a Northampton man accused of raping and murdering his former partner.

Kimberley Thompson, aged 43, was found dead at a home in Pinewood Road on August 9 this year.

Days later on August 12 Police launched a murder investigation and arrested a 55-year-old man – Ms Thompson’s former partner.

On Thursday September 18, Michael Thompson, aged 55, of Pinewood Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with her rape and murder. He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday September 19.

At that hearing, the judge confirmed a provisional trial date of May 18, 2026. The prosecution said the trial is expected to last between four and five weeks.

The defendant has not yet entered a plea and has been remanded in custody.

Earlier this week, via Northamptonshire Police, Ms Thompson’s family released a statement. It reads: “We have all been devastated by Kimberley’s death and would like to thank everyone for their condolences and well-wishes.

“As a family we are still coming to terms with what has happened and ask that people respect our privacy in this time of grief.”