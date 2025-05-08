Police team awarded judge's commendation after busting drug ling in Northampton which was exploiting children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police team has been awarded a judge’s commendation after busting a drug line in Northampton, which was exploiting children.

The Serious and Organised Crime Team began brought to drug dealers to justice after launching Operation Harrier in 2021.

The operation was launched to investigate the actions of a county lines drug supply gang operating in Northampton. The team found that two ringleaders were bringing crack cocaine and heroin into the town from London and were trafficking vulnerable children to sell the drugs for them.

Presiding judge Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking praised the Northamptonshire Police investigators for their hard work, awarding a commendation for a thorough, focused and vigorously pursued investigation with evidence presented in a compelling, jury-friendly manner. The citation concluded that this “was an example of how such cases should be prepared for court and at trial”.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet made a formal presentation of the commendations to the team at Wootton Hall late last month.

He said: “Thanks to the dedication of these investigators, the young people involved were safeguarded and offered support. I am very proud to see the hard work of our officers in helping them and securing these convictions independently recognised with this prestigious commendation.”

Detective Sergeant Keith Morson, of the Serious and Organised Crime Team, added: “This was a challenging and complex investigation that saw vulnerable children being used relentlessly to supply Class A drugs, one after another, by the defendants.

“I am very satisfied that these dangerous criminals have been imprisoned for such a long time and I have immense pride for the investigative team that dedicated so much time and effort, painstakingly providing overwhelming evidence to prove the case at court.

“It is an absolute honour for the team to be recognised formally by HH Judge Lucking KC for the investigation, which shows that Northamptonshire Police is dedicated to pursuing serious and organised crime and protecting the vulnerable, and the community as a whole, from drug harm.”