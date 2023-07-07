Two men have been sent to prison for bringing crack cocaine and heroin from London to Northampton and trafficking three vulnerable children to sell them on.

Leon Johnson, aged 35, and Kwesi Asiedu, aged 36, were created and ran the county line drug supply operation between April and September 2021.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said the pair’s illegal activity began in March 2021 when they both travelled to Northampton to activate the ‘Chief’ line by sending bulk text messages to local drug users, advertising Class A drugs for sale.

Leon Johnson (left) and Kwesi Asiedu (right) have been sent to prison for running a Class A drug line that exploited trafficked children to sell drugs in Northampton.

They recruited a 15-year-old girl from Bedford to carry the drugs and supply them on the streets on their behalf. This girl was arrested in May 2021 in possession of thousands of pounds of crack cocaine and heroin. Johnson’s fingerprints were discovered on the wrappings, police said.

Two weeks later, a 17-year-old boy from Hackney who had been reported missing by his parents, was arrested in Northampton in possession of a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine.

Evidence showed that, just days before the boy’s arrest, he had been driven from Hackney and left in Northampton by Asiedu and Johnson, who gave him the Class A drugs to sell.

In July 2021, the 15-year-old Bedford girl was arrested a second time and found again with thousands of pounds of heroin and crack cocaine, which had Asiedu’s fingerprints on the wrappings.

A month after that, a missing 14-year-old Hackney boy was found in Northampton with flyers advertising the sale of Class A drugs. He was also found to be in possession of the chief line phone and involved in the supply of drugs. Asiedu travelled with him from Hackney just days before he was found, a court heard.

Johnson was arrested in September 2021, with thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine found hidden in his car and at his girlfriend’s flat in Northampton.

Asiedu handed himself in to a London police station when he became aware police were looking for him.

Following a six-week trial at Northampton Crown Court, Johnson - of Yorkshire Close in Hackney - and Asiedu - of Jenner Road in Hackney - were both convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs on February 24, 2023 after entering not guilty pleas.

Asiedu was further convicted of arranging or facilitating the travel of three children aged 14, 15 and 17, with a view to their exploitation, under the Modern Day Slavery Act 2015.

Johnson was additionally convicted of arranging or facilitating the travel of two of these children, aged 15 and 17, with a view to their exploitation.

Both defendants have a catalogue of previous convictions for supplying class A drugs.

At Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 3, Asiedu was sentenced to 19 years in prison and Johnson was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Sergeant Keith Morson, of the Serious and Organised Crime Team which led the investigation, said: “This was a highly intricate investigation crossing numerous county borders, that identified Johnson and Asiedu as the owners of the Chief line and recruiters of vulnerable children, who were callously exploited and put at severe risk purely for their financial gain, with no thought of the criminal or psychological consequences for the children or their parents and families.

“The severe sentences in this case reflect the seriousness and gravity of the offences and should act as a deterrent for anyone engaging in such repulsive criminality, which adversely affects so many lives.”