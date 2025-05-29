Police no longer treating incident where woman may have fallen from window in Northampton as 'suspicious'
The incident happened in Tower Field Square, Southfields in the early hours of Saturday (May 24). Police were called at around 1am to reports of a woman with serious injuries.
A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident over the weekend, but was released on bail.
Today (Thursday May 29), police have confirmed that they are no longer treating the incident as “suspicious”.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following an investigation into how a woman sustained serious injuries in Tower Field Square, Northampton, detectives are no longer treating this as a suspicious incident.
“A thorough investigation and review of the evidence material has concluded that the police investigation can be closed.
“A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.”
The 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition, police confirmed.