A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found in Northampton with serious injuries, believed to be consistent with falling from a window.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the early hours of today (Saturday May 24) in Southfields. Police were called at around 1am in Tower Field Square.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed a 37-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Tania Ash added: "An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the woman's injuries. She was found outside a property in Tower Field Square having sustained serious injuries which we believe may be consistent with a fall from a window.

The woman was found in Tower Field Square, Southfields.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area around the time stated which may help with our inquiries. Anyone we haven't already spoken with is asked to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"A 40-year old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000300201.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.