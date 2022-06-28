Police launch fresh appeal for footage after woman sexually assaulted in Northampton park

Northamptonshire Police has launched a fresh appeal for footage after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Northampton park.

A spokesman for the force said a woman in her 30s was subjected to a “serious sexual assault”.

Police are appealing for information about the sexual assault.

Specially trained officers continue to support the woman and detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Officers are now also appealing for doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage that may have captured the events leading up to the assault.

Detective Inspector Liz Basham, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and a dedicated team of detectives are assigned to the case.

“I am now appealing to anyone in the Eastfield Park area to check their doorbell, CCTV and dashcam cameras to see if they captured anything suspicious in the area that night.

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, than it not be given it at all.”