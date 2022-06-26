Woman sexually assaulted in Northampton park, reveal police as they launch hunt for attacker

A woman in her 30s was the victim of a serious sexual assault in a Northampton park.

Northamptonshire Police say the woman was assaulted in Eastfield Park between 10.50pm on Friday, June 24 and 1.25am on Saturday, June 25.

A section of the park remains cordoned off as part of the investigation into this incident, a spokesperson said.

Specially trained officers are supporting the woman and detectives investigating the case would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Nichols, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and a dedicated team of detectives are assigned to the case.

“I am now appealing to anyone who has any information about the offence or anyone who may have been in the area at the time, to please contact us.

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, than it not be given it at all.”