Police discover £170,000 drugs farm after locals report 'dead body' in Northampton house

Police uncovered cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £170,000 in Northampton after calls from locals who feared a resident might have died during the heatwave.

More than 170 plants were found at a terraced property in Euston Road, which links London Road and Towcester Road, on Wednesday (July 20).

Officers forced their way in after concerns had been raised about the occupier’s welfare with reports of flies seen inside and a strange smell coming from the property.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm during a rain in Euston Road, Northampton, on Wednesday

They found 176 cannabis plants in various stages of growth spread across five rooms.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Andy Blaize said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the community who raised concerns about the welfare of the occupier, which led to this discovery.

“People may think production of cannabis is a victimless crime. But what they don’t realise is those at the top of the chain exploit vulnerable people and put them to work in these factories, using them to make money with no thought for their welfare.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to disrupt the drugs supply chain.

“This case is a prime example of how we can work together to tackle issues I urge the community to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

In May, Chief Constable Nick Adderley launched the force’s four Matters of Priority for the next three years — including drug harm alongside serious violence, organised crime and violence against women and girls.