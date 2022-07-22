A three-mile police chase through Northampton ended with an Audi sports car crashing into a parked car in the early hours of Thursday (July 21).

Armed Response officers used a ‘stinger’ to burst tyres on a bright yellow S3 in an attempt to bring the vehicle a halt.

Northamptonshire Police say the car activated ANPR cameras after reports it had failed to stop for Thames Valley Police.

Police recovered the Audi S3 following a three-mile pursuit across Northampton in the early hours of Thursday

A spokesman said: “The vehicle was spotted by officers in Talavera Way at around 2.20pm, resulted in a short pursuit and a stinger being used to bring it to a stop in Abington Grove, Northampton."