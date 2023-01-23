Police confirm major incident in busy Northampton street finished following 44-hour operation

Police have confirmed they were at the scene of an incident in a busy Northampton street for a total of 44 hours.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Abington Avenue on Thursday (January 19) at 9pm following concerns of the welfare of a man inside a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers taped off Abington Avenue, between Lea Road and Purser Road, while they dealt with the incident.

This is what the scene looked like on Friday (January 20)

Chronicle and Echo was at the scene on Thursday and saw armed officers, a dog unit and five police cars responding to the incident.

Police have confirmed today (Monday January 23) that the 44-hour ordeal came to a conclusion at 5pm on Saturday (January 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm the incident concluded at about 5pm on Saturday and the man in question is now receiving support.