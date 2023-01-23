Police confirm major incident in busy Northampton street finished following 44-hour operation
Armed officers were at the scene
Police have confirmed they were at the scene of an incident in a busy Northampton street for a total of 44 hours.
Northamptonshire Police were called to Abington Avenue on Thursday (January 19) at 9pm following concerns of the welfare of a man inside a house.
Officers taped off Abington Avenue, between Lea Road and Purser Road, while they dealt with the incident.
Chronicle and Echo was at the scene on Thursday and saw armed officers, a dog unit and five police cars responding to the incident.
Police have confirmed today (Monday January 23) that the 44-hour ordeal came to a conclusion at 5pm on Saturday (January 21).
A police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm the incident concluded at about 5pm on Saturday and the man in question is now receiving support.
"No one was injured during the incident and we’d like to thank the public for their patience while we dealt with it."