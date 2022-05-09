Police have confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested following a fight at a fun fair that prompted an increase in stop and search powers in Northampton on Sunday (May 8).

The teenager was one of a group reported to be causing a disturbance and in possession of knives at a fair on the Racecourse at around 7.20pm.

Officers arrived and arrested the boy as as the group fled from the scene.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The 16-year-old has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"Another young person also had a knife taken off them by staff at the fair, who handed it to police.

“Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to patrol the area on Monday to reassure locals.”

Police were granted extra stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 following reports of a knife fight at around 7.20pm. The orders expired at midnight on Sunday.

Officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team mounted extra patrols on the Racecourse and the roads bordering it.

Last month, police used extra ‘Section 34’ dispersal powers in the Sixfields area after two boys were arrested in connection with a stabbing near a fun fair, which left a 25-year-old seriously injured in hospital.

The pair, both aged 15, remain on police bail.