Northampton police use extra stop and search powers following knife fight in town

Police are expected to give an update on Monday (May 9) after officers were given extra stop and search powers in parts of Northampton following a knife fight in the town.

Additional powers were granted for an area covering the Racecourse under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 in the wake of an incident earlier in the day.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said officers were acting on information received about a potential risk of public disorder.

Section 60 powers allowing officers to conduct searches ‘without ‘reasonable suspicion but only when a chief officer believes strict criteria have been met’ were in force from 7.50pm to midnight on Sunday (May 8).

Officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team mounted extra patrols on the Racecourse and the roads bordering it.

Inspector Mark Pattison said last night (Sunday): “Applying for a Section 60 order is not something we do lightly but we have received information that there is an increased risk of public disorder around the Racecourse area this evening, and these extra police powers will help us provide a safer environment for all."

Officers used similar Section 60 powers in Northampton town centre during September 2021 following ongoing violence.