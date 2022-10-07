Police appeal for witnesses after newly reopened pub in Northampton targeted by burglars
Did you see anything? Contact police on 101
Police are investigating a burglary at a newly reopened pub in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police said they received a report on Thursday (October 6), about a burglary at The Squirrels pub in Main Road, Duston, which had happened at about 5.30am.
A police spokeswoman said: “An investigation is taking place and witnesses to the break in, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 22000581734.”
The Squirrels said on its Facebook page that the burglars stole all of the spirits.
Pub landlady Miranda Richardson said: “They arrived on push bikes into the main car park and left via the Melbourne alley, so they would have been clinking louder than an old milk float.
“We have lots of CCTV footage of them and due to them leaving lovely finger prints the police forensics were able to lift a lots of them. Obviously we would like help in locating them.”