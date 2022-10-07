News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for witnesses after newly reopened pub in Northampton targeted by burglars

Did you see anything? Contact police on 101

By Logan MacLeod
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:44 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:45 pm

Police are investigating a burglary at a newly reopened pub in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said they received a report on Thursday (October 6), about a burglary at The Squirrels pub in Main Road, Duston, which had happened at about 5.30am.

A police spokeswoman said: “An investigation is taking place and witnesses to the break in, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 22000581734.”

The Squirrels in Duston was targeted by burglars in the early hours on Thursday (October 6), say police

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
New landlady of well-known Northampton village pub says move 'felt like fate' an...

The Squirrels said on its Facebook page that the burglars stole all of the spirits.

Pub landlady Miranda Richardson said: “They arrived on push bikes into the main car park and left via the Melbourne alley, so they would have been clinking louder than an old milk float.

“We have lots of CCTV footage of them and due to them leaving lovely finger prints the police forensics were able to lift a lots of them. Obviously we would like help in locating them.”