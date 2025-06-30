Police appeal for witnesses after another incident of indecent exposure at Northampton beauty spot near college

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses again after another incident of indecent exposure at a Northampton beauty spot.

The incident happened on Friday June 13, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, at Bradlaugh Fields.

Police say a man was seen indecently exposing himself in the alleyway next to the college.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, about 5ft 10in, with light blond/brown short hair, tanned, and wearing a yellow top, blue jeans and black and white shoes."

The incident happened in Bradlaugh Fields.

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000344758.

Last week, police also appealed for witnesses after another incident of indecent exposure at Bradlaugh Fields on Monday June 23, between 6pm and 6.45pm. Police say a man, described as white, about 5ft 9in, of a stocky build and wearing an orange t-shirt, blue shorts and a blue/denim cap, indecently exposed himself to a woman.

