Police appeal for witnesses after another incident of indecent exposure at Northampton beauty spot near college

Police are appealing for witnesses again after another incident of indecent exposure at a Northampton beauty spot.

The incident happened on Friday June 13, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, at Bradlaugh Fields.

Police say a man was seen indecently exposing himself in the alleyway next to the college.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, about 5ft 10in, with light blond/brown short hair, tanned, and wearing a yellow top, blue jeans and black and white shoes."

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000344758.

Last week, police also appealed for witnesses after another incident of indecent exposure at Bradlaugh Fields on Monday June 23, between 6pm and 6.45pm. Police say a man, described as white, about 5ft 9in, of a stocky build and wearing an orange t-shirt, blue shorts and a blue/denim cap, indecently exposed himself to a woman.