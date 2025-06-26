Police appeal for witnesses after man indecently exposes himself to woman at Northampton beauty spot

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman at a Northampton beauty spot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Bradlaugh Fields, Northampton, on Monday June 23, between 6pm and 6.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man indecently exposed himself to a woman. He is described as a white man, about 5ft 9in, of a stocky build and wearing an orange t-shirt, blue shorts and a blue/denim cap.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000366126.