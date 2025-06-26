Police appeal for witnesses after man indecently exposes himself to woman at Northampton beauty spot

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Jun 2025
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman at a Northampton beauty spot.

The incident happened in Bradlaugh Fields, Northampton, on Monday June 23, between 6pm and 6.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man indecently exposed himself to a woman. He is described as a white man, about 5ft 9in, of a stocky build and wearing an orange t-shirt, blue shorts and a blue/denim cap.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000366126.

