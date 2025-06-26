Police appeal for witnesses after man indecently exposes himself to woman at Northampton beauty spot
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman at a Northampton beauty spot.
The incident happened in Bradlaugh Fields, Northampton, on Monday June 23, between 6pm and 6.45pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man indecently exposed himself to a woman. He is described as a white man, about 5ft 9in, of a stocky build and wearing an orange t-shirt, blue shorts and a blue/denim cap.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000366126.