Police appeal after knife threat to teenager forces nearby Northampton school to go in to lockdown

A 19-year-old man was threatened with a knife near a school in Northampton which prompted the school to 'lockdown' its students.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the incident happened outside of Abbeyfield School in Mere Way on Wednesday (September 21) at about 3pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "This happened in the underpass next to the school at about 3pm when we received reports that a 19-year-old man had been threatened with a knife by a man of a similar age.

"When we arrived however the man could not be located and enquiries continue to progress. Anyone with any info should call us using reference number 22000550740."

Abbeyfield School principal, Jay Kerby, said he was advised by the emergency services to lock down the school at around 3.45pm.

Mr Kerby said: "After a report of a community issue, we were advised to initiate our lockdown process by emergency services at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday. This involved securing the site and ensuring the safety of any staff and students within the building and teaching areas.

"Whilst this disturbance did not occur on school premises, it affected multiple local schools within the immediate area which have procedures in place to safeguard students and staff from any risk factors identified. All schools have a detailed plan and procedure for this."

At around 4.15pm the school came out of lockdown as advised by the emergency services, Mr Kerby said.