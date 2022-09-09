News you can trust since 1931
Northampton school tells students to be 'vigilant' after brawl outside gates

Spokesman says incident did not involve any students who attend their school

By Logan MacLeod
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:16 pm
The incident happened outside of Abbeyfield School. The school has said it did not involve anyone from the school
A Northampton school has told its students to be “vigilant” when walking home after a fight broke out near its premises.

The brawl happened outside Abbeyfield School at about 3.20pm on Wednesday (September 7), just after students had finished for the day and were heading home.

An Abbeyfield School spokesman said: “We have been made aware of some community disturbances involving students who do not attend Abbeyfield School within the public area around our site.

"Our staff responded quickly and effectively to support the clearance of the local area, but we are aware that some students may have witnessed the event. Should any students wish to discuss any concerns, we are happy to arrange opportunities for them to do so with a pastoral staff member.

"Whilst we have a large number of staff members on our duty rota at the end of every school day, we remind all students to be vigilant when making their way home each night.

"Please be assured that we will also request some community support in the local area from our assigned police officer for as long as necessary.

"As always, the safety of students when leaving school site and within the local area is of the utmost importance, and we will continue to place senior staff at duty points.”

Northamptonshire Police said: “This incident was called into us at about 3.20pm yesterday when we received reports that there was fight outside the school. A van window was also smashed in the process.

“Enquiries are progressing to identify those involved.”