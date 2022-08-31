‘Absolutely awful’: Parents left furious after vandals leave trail of fire damage at Northampton park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents in Kingsthorpe have been left disgusted after vandals left a trail of destruction at a children’s play area.

There have been several reports - throughout this month - of children coming home covered in charcoal, oily residue and pieces of melted rubber and tarmac after playing at the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground park.

Parents have alleged this is as a result of vandals setting fire to the play equipment in the park, which is situated off the Welford Road.

Parents claim their children came away from the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground covered in oily residue and melted rubber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsthorpe North councillor, Sam Rumens, told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s highly frustrating. We have some really good facilities and yet a small group choose to ruin it for everyone.

“Clearly, we need to do more to prevent people from wanting to do this type of activity.”

A reporter visited the playground on Wednesday (August 31) and saw charred wooden posts connected to the climbing frames and melted tarmac where the play area had been burnt in several places.

Some of the tarmac appeared as if it had been ripped up in chunks and tossed aside. Part of the wooden climbing frame had also been pulled out of the ground and dumped, rendering the play equipment useless.

It was evident that the climbing frame at the Kingsthorpe Rec playground had been set on fire.

Parents have claimed their children have returned to them with melted rubber and oil on their clothes and shoes, which had to be thrown away as a result. Some parents expressed frustration that the play area had not been shut down for health and safety purposes until reparations have been made.

One parent described the vandalism as “absolutely awful.”

Addressing the vandalism on Facebook, Councillor Rumens said: “A park ranger will be visiting Kingsthorpe Rec play area to arrange the repairs after some idiots caused yet more damage at the site.”

It is, unfortunately, not the first act of vandalism of its kind at this particular park. In 2018, an arsonist stuffed one of the playground’s swing sets with dried grass before deliberately setting it alight. The swing was left scorched and partially melted as a result of the blaze.

One of the climbing frame posts had been ripped out of the ground and dumped.

Councillor Rumens told this newspaper: “I don't want to assume the demographic or age of the group(s) involved, however, I am looking at improving youth services in Kingsthorpe, so we can help people take advantage of the great opportunities that are around, rather than falling into misbehaving.“Thus, should this have been a group of young people, the services being looked at might provide alternatives for these people.”