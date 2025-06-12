Nursery in Northampton remains closed one month after Ofsted shut it due to 'risk of harm'

A nursery in Northampton remains closed one month after Ofsted shut it down, due to a "reasonable cause" to believe that children "may be exposed to a risk of harm at the site".

Child First Nursery in Moulton, closed on May 9, with a note on the gate confirming that Ofsted had suspended the establishment's registration and the nursery would be closed “until further notice”.

This week – one month on from the initial closure – Ofsted has confirmed to Chronicle & Echo that the nursery is still suspended.

A spokesperson for the education watchdog said: “I can confirm that this nursery is currently suspended, in line with our guidance, and we continue to work with other agencies.”

In a letter to parents, dated May 13, the nursery said: “We want you all as parents to know that during this period, the team has followed all procedures and liaised with all outside professionals as per our policies and procedures to ensure the investigation runs smoothly.

"We understand how distressing and concerning this news may be, and want to reassure you that the safety and wellbeing of your children is, and always has been, our top priority. We are continuing to help families to find alternative childcare arrangements and provide support as needed."

The private day care nursery has been registered since 2006 and was rated Good in its most recent Ofsted inspection in July 2024.

The nursery is situated in a Georgian lodge within three acres of land and forest, according to the nursery’s website.