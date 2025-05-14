Northampton nursery shut by Ofsted with immediate effect remains closed as investigation continues

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th May 2025, 14:39 BST
A nursery in Northampton, which was shut down by Ofsted, with immediate effect, remains closed as an investigation continues.

Child First Nursery in Moulton closed on Friday (May 9), with a note on the gate confirming that Ofsted had suspended the establishment's registration. Chronicle & Echo first reported the closure on Monday (May 12), when the education watchdog said there was "reasonable cause" to believe that children "may be exposed to a risk of harm at the site".

The nursery has now confirmed - in a letter to parents, dated Tuesday May 13, seen by Chronicle & Echo - that the education setting remains closed, while local authorities carry out an investigation.

The letter from the nursery added: "We are continuing to fully support and cooperate with this process.

Child First Nursery in Moulton has been closed by Ofsted, until further notice.

"We want you all as parents to know that during this period, the team has followed all procedures and liaised with all outside professionals as per our policies and procedures to ensure the investigation runs smoothly.

"We understand how distressing and concerning this news may be, and want to reassure you that the safety and wellbeing of your children is, and always has been, our top priority. We are continuing to help families to find alternative childcare arrangements and provide support as needed."

It is understood Ofsted will monitor the suspension and continue to work with other agencies.

The private day care nursery has been registered since 2006 and was rated Good in its most recent Ofsted inspection in July 2024.

