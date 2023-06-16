News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire Police issues re-appeal after pensioner fought off man attempting to steal her handbag

Police say the man pictured could have information
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Northampton where a woman in her 80s fought of a man, are re-appealing for help and have issued an image of a man they would like to trace.

Detectives believe this man may have information that could assist with their investigation into the incident which occurred between 1.15pm and 1.25pm on Friday, June 2, near to the junction of Lutterworth Road and King Edward Road.

A woman in her 80s fell to the floor during the incident however, managed to fend off a man with her walking stick, after he attempted to steal her handbag.

Police believe the man pictured could have information that will help in their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Police believe the man pictured could have information that will help in their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000336716.