Woman in her 80s fought off man who was trying to steal her handbag in Northampton street

A woman in her 80s managed to fight off a man who was attempting to steal her handbag in a Northampton street.

The incident happened in Lutterworth Road between 1.15pm and 1.25pm on Friday (June 2) as the woman in her 80s walked along the road, near to its junction with King Edward Road.

Police say a man grabbed the woman’s handbag and even though she fell to the floor, she still managed to fend off the suspect with her walking stick and he left empty-handed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

He is described as white, aged 30 to 40 years, and was wearing a blue jacket/coat and a black baseball cap with white trim. He spoke with a local accent, according to police.