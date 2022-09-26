News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire man charged with attempted murder and suffocation of police officer appears in court

His next appearance at court is scheduled for a date in November

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:55 am

A Northamptonshire man has appeared in court after being charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

A police officer was left with multiple injuries to the face as a result of an attack in a car park in Commercial Way, Wellingborough at around 11am on Tuesday, June 28.

Max Hallam, aged 57, of High Street, Irthlingborough was charged with attempted murder in addition to causing intentional suffocation in connection with the assault.

Hallam appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, September 26 where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 18. Hallam was remanded in custody again.