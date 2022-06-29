A Northamptonshire man has appeared in court after being charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

A police officer was left with multiple injuries to the face as a result of an attack in a car park in Commercial Way, Wellingborough at around 11am on Tuesday, June 28.

Max Hallam, aged 57, of High Street, Irthlingborough was charged with attempted murder in addition to causing intentional suffocation in connection with the assault.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Hallam appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court when he was remanded into custody.