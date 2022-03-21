Northampton victim named after murder-inquiry detectives unearth body buried in back garden

A Northampton woman has been remanded in custody after being charged with murder.

Fiona Beal, aged 48 and of Moore Street, Kingsley, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday (March 21) accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and address and was remanded to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police revealed on Sunday forensic detectives had discovered a body buried in a back garden in Kingsley following four days of digging.

They said the remains, believed to be of a missing 42-year-old male, are expected to be taken to Leicester for further examination by a Home Office pathologist.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team said: “This remains a complex and challenging investigation and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 26 of March 16, 2022.”

.