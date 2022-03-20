Woman, 48, charged with murder after police unearth body buried in Northampton back garden
Officers believe remains are those of 42-year-old male
A 48-year-old woman with has been charged murder after detectives discovered a body buried in the back garden of a house in Northampton.
Police confirmed the remains are believed to be those of a 42-year-old male.
Fiona Beal was formally charged with a single count of murder shortly after midnight on Sunday (March 20) following the launch of a homicide investigation some days earlier.
Officers were initially called to the address in Moore Street, Kingsley, on Wednesday — hours after Beal had been arrested at a Cumbria hotel.
Specialist search teams discovered a body in the rear garden of the property on Saturday afternoon. The remains are expected be taken to Leicester for forensic examination by a Home Office pathologist.
DCI Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team, said: “Officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area over the past couple of days.
“This remains a complex and challenging investigation and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 26 of March 16, 2022.”