Northampton Town Football Club star Sam Hoskins lands driving ban for speeding in Tesla

Northampton Town player Sam Hoskins has been banned from driving after racking up 12 penalty points.

Court documents showed that magistrates heard that Hoskins, aged 32, had nine points on his licence when police speed cameras recorded him driving a Tesla at 45mph on the A508 London Road in the town, near the junction with Queen Eleanor Road, at 2:52pm on February 23, 2025.

Three points added to his driving record for exceeding the 30mph limit took him to the 12-point limit accrued from offences over a three-year period which puts drivers at risk of disqualification under the ‘totting up’ procedure aimed at repeat offenders.

He was banned for six months, fined £666 and ordered to pay a total of £396 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services at a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 8.

Hoskins is Cobblers’ longest serving player after signing at Sixfields in August 2015 — initially on one-year contract — and scored his 100th goal for the club in the 2-1 League One defeat at home to Rotherham on October 11, making him the fourth player to reach three figures.

Jack English is Cobblers’ record scorer with 143 goals between 1947 and 1959, Eddie Bowen scored 120 from 1927 to 1931 and William Lockett netted 109 times from 1914-1926.

Fan-favourite Hoskins is also third on the club's all-time appearances list, behind Tommy Fowler on 552 and current assistant manager Ian Sampson on 449.