Sam Hoskins 'very proud' to hit 100 goals for Cobblers

Sam Hoskins is mobbed by his team-mates after reaching three figures. Picture: Pete Norton

The one thing Sam Hoskins has always been is a team man and so it was no surprise that when his 100th Cobblers goal came in a losing cause, disappointment – not personal pride – was his overriding emotion.

Nonetheless, notching three figures for one club is a remarkable and rare feat in the modern game, and Hoskins became just the fourth Cobbler to do so when converting from the penalty spot against Rotherham on Saturday. He follows in the footsteps of Jack English (143 goals), Eddie Bowen (120) and Williams Lockett (109) in reaching a century for Northampton.

"Obviously I’m very proud to reach 100 goals,” said Hoskins. “But it would have felt a lot nicer had it been a goal that helped us get three points or even a point. It’s a great achievement and I never expected to be at this club for so long and play so many games and score the amount of goals I have. To score 100 goals for one club is a big achievement.

"Adam (Moreton, kit man) told me they had printed a special shirt so that just added a bit more pressure! But it was a really special moment to celebrate with everyone and it’s a relief to hit that milestone. I actually felt quite calm when I stepped up to take the penalty. Me and Algs (James Alger) go through penalties and we try and decide which way I should go so I already knew where I was going to go. It was just about staying calm because I had a couple of minutes to wait, which felt like half an hour, and luckily it went in and it was a great feeling.

A specially made shirt is held aloft by Tyrese Fornah to mark Hoskins' achievement. Picture: Pete Norton

"Unfortunately my kids weren’t here, my little boy is probably a bit too energetic to sit through a 90-minute game, but I’ll bore them with it late – whether or not they care is another story. But my overriding feeling is just disappointment with how the game went, especially the second half.”

Fast closing in on Ian Sampson on the list of all-time appearance makers for Northampton, now just 18 behind, Hoskins has ticked off pretty much every objective a player would want to achieve at one club – except one thing.

"I think the only thing left is to score a hat-trick,” he added. “It is playing on my mind a little bit but I don’t get as many opportunities at the minute because I’m playing a different role. If I can keep contributing in any way I can, that’s the aim and that’s all that matters. But if a hat-trick did happen to come along I would definitely take it!”