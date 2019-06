Police have closed a busy town centre road following a two-vehicle collision.

York Road is currently closed in both directions from Abington Square to Billing Road.

It is believed that two vehicles have been involved in a collision.

Pictures from the scene show both vehicles have been badly damaged with one on its side.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic delays are being reported in the area.

More as we get it.