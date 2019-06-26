Injured person taken to Northampton General Hospital after car flips over in town centre crash

All emergency services were called to York Road earlier today (Wednesday) after a car flipped over.

Police were called to the collision, involving two vehicles, at 11.55am today where officers found one vehicle was on its side.

York Road, Northampton

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police have this afternoon confirmed that one person suffering non-serious injuries was taken to Northampton General Hospital, just seconds from the crash scene.

An ambulance crew also attended, as well as the fire service which made the vehicles safe due to leaking fuel.

Highways officers were called to clear up the oil spillage.

The road was closed in both directions following the incident, with delays reported in the area.

