Northampton town centre police public enquiry desk re-opens at new location with 'greater access to policing services'

A Northampton town centre police public enquiry desk has re-opened at a new location, which promises “greater access to policing services”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone recently visited the new front office at Campbell Square Police Station to talk to staff about the relocation, as they further develop their plans to provide a stronger police presence in the county’s major towns.

The front office and public enquiry desk re-opened at the station in January, after relocating from its previous base at Northampton Guildhall on December 20, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police says bringing the enquiry desk back into a traditional police station location “enables greater access to other policing services, such as neighbourhood policing teams”. They also say it provides a “better and safer” environment for enquiry desk staff.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone visited the new front office at Campbell Square. Left to right: Deputy Property Operations Manager MJ De Bruyne Walker, Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, and Head of Property Kate Perriss.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “The Chief Constable and I share an absolute commitment to putting police officers in the heart of the communities they serve and making it easier for the public to contact their police.

“We are actively looking at ways to give Northamptonshire Police a stronger presence in the county’s other major towns. This could be through shared hubs with other organisations, seeking innovative ways of engaging the community, or by opening new facilities of our own, and we will balance the needs of the community with the operational demands of policing.

“We are working on this as fast as we can to ensure police officers are visible and accessible in the heart of neighbourhoods across the county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Campbell Square enquiry desk is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The Chief Constable is also looking to further strengthen neighbourhood policing across Northamptonshire. Police say there is a renewed focus on “proactive, prevention-focused community policing, and a strong partnership approach to targeted action in areas with higher levels of crime and social issues”.

Chief Constable Balhatchet added: “Alongside our ambition to develop community hubs in key locations across the county, and our commitment to supporting our rural communities through better access to and engagement with their local neighbourhood and rural crime officers, we are also introducing new teams dedicated to proactive crime-fighting, reduction and prevention.

“The forthcoming introduction of a new neighbourhood crime team, as well as a realignment of Operation Revive resources with a team focused on ‘clear hold build’ principles, will strengthen our neighbourhood policing and help drive down crime and anti-social behaviour in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Neighbourhood Crime Team, which is set to launch in April, will focus on burglary and personal robbery. Neighbourhood constables will work alongside detectives to respond to and investigate those crimes that can really impact on feelings of safety within communities.

“The Clear, Hold, Build team will build on the Operation Revive programme. This has seen neighbourhood teams working with response colleagues and detectives as well as councils, schools, social services and other partners, to take a multi-faceted approach to tackling crime in a specific community.

“Dedicating greater resources to this will allow us to identify and focus on the areas that really need it, whatever their size or location. This an exciting progression of the Op Revive approach, where these principles have already helped achieve safer, stronger communities in the Kings Heath and Blackthorn areas of Northampton.”

Clear, Hold, Build can be described as a three-step plan that sees organised crime, criminals and their associates cleared from an area through targeted investigative and enforcement activity. The area is then held and stabilised through high visibility policing, assistance from partner agencies and community support.