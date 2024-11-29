Northampton town centre police public enquiry desk to move due to pending changes at the Guildhall
The enquiry desk will be based in the front office next to the main public entrance to the Campbell Square building, which also houses the Magistrates’ Court.
The desk at the Guildhall will close from 5pm on Friday, December 20, and reopen at Campbell Square on Thursday, January 2 at 9am.
Superintendent Rachael Handford, Operations Manager for the Northamptonshire West Local Policing Area (LPA) said: “With pending changes by West Northamptonshire Council and a realignment of the police estate, we have taken the decision to re-open the front office at Campbell Square police station and relocate the town’s police public enquiry desk.
“There is already an ongoing refurbishment programme underway at the station to improve the building and facilities and ensure it is fit for purpose for the departments and officers and staff based there – which include neighbourhood policing, major investigation, the LPA senior management team and various administration functions.
“As such, alongside the forthcoming changes to the one-stop-shop at The Guildhall, it was agreed to be an appropriate time to refurbish the former public enquiry desk area and bring it back into Campbell Square.
“We know the location of The Guildhall, being in the very centre of the town, has benefits in terms of accessibility and being alongside other public services. However, we hope this will be balanced by being closer to other policing services, such as the neighbourhood policing teams, should they be needed."
WNC’s proposals involve moving the majority of its back-office workers to its base in One Angel Square (OAS), with the exception of the Coroner's service, which will relocate to the historic part of the Guildhall. They also propose to move Northampton Town Council.
Members of the public can visit police enquiry desks to report crime, produce driving documents, and get information and advice.
The Campbell Square enquiry desk will be open from Thursday, January 2, and will operate under the current opening hours, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
