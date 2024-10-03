Northampton Starbucks and Subway targeted alongside M&S in trio of overnight break-ins

By Carly Odell

Published 3rd Oct 2024
A Starbucks and a Subway were targeted – alongside M&S – in a trio of overnight break-ins in Northampton.

Subway in The Causeway, Billing was broken into between 2.20am and 2.30am today (Thursday October 3). Police say a till was stolen, but it is not yet known how much money was taken.

Starbucks in Kettering Road was also targeted just before 2.50am today. Police say tills were stolen, however no money was stolen as no cash was left in the tills.

These incidents happened shortly after money was stolen from tills at the M&S foodhall in Sixfields between 1.10am and 1.25am. Police had the store cordoned off this morning while officers investigated.

Both Subway and Starbucks were targeted by overnight break-ins, alongside M&S.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that the three incidents are believed to be linked. No arrests have been made as yet, police say.

Anyone with any information on any of the three incidents is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000588970.

