M&S foodhall in Northampton cordoned off by police after money stolen from tills

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A M&S foodhall in Northampton has been cordoned off by police, while officers investigate an incident where money was stolen from the tills.

The shop in Sixfields is cordoned off this morning (Thursday October 3), while officers are inside investigating. Eyewitnesses at the scene say they have been told the shop “could be closed for a few hours”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the cordon is in place due to a burglary that happened in the early hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “This concerns a burglary which happened at the store in the early hours of this morning, between 1.10am and 1.25am.

“Money was stolen from the tills.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000588970.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice