M&S foodhall in Northampton cordoned off by police after money stolen from tills
The shop in Sixfields is cordoned off this morning (Thursday October 3), while officers are inside investigating. Eyewitnesses at the scene say they have been told the shop “could be closed for a few hours”.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the cordon is in place due to a burglary that happened in the early hours.
The spokeswoman said: “This concerns a burglary which happened at the store in the early hours of this morning, between 1.10am and 1.25am.
“Money was stolen from the tills.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000588970.