Northampton Porsche driver who was banned after clocking up 162mph on Corby bypass gets behind wheel again
A Northampton man who was clocked driving his Porsche at 162mph on the A43 Corby bypass earlier this year has appeared before court again after he was caught behind the wheel.
Christopher Keith Debono, of Windingbrook Lane, Northampton appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 6) where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and with no valid third-party insurance.
The 62-year-old was caught driving his silver Porsche 911 Carrera on Sunday (November 5). ANPR cameras in Northampton alerted officers to the fact that the registered owner was disqualified from driving.
Police say, when officers stopped the vehicle in Bridge Street, Debono provided his brother’s details at first, however driving licence checks confirmed his true identity. He was arrested.
This arrest came just two months after he had his driving licence revoked for speeding. Debono was banned from driving for six months on September 8 this year after he was caught driving at 162mph on the A43 in May this year.
Arresting officer PC Michael Hollowell of the Roads Policing Team said: “Christopher Debono thought he was above the law and his actions clearly demonstrated a total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the court.
“Debono knew that he was not entitled to be driving yet chose to ignore the fact he had no licence or insurance. This was not just selfish but also dangerous, offering no financial protection to him or other road users if he had been involved in a collision.
“Everyone has a right to get home unharmed, and we are committed to improving road safety across our county by taking action against irresponsible drivers who have no right to be using our roads.”
Debono was further disqualified from driving for three months. He was also ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Tragically in 2022, after being involved in a road collision in Northamptonshire, 36 people never returned home safely to their loved ones, and 347 required urgent medical assistance for serious and life-changing injuries. A further 25 people have lost their lives on Northamptonshire roads this year.