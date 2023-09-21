Watch video of Northampton Porsche driver caught on A43 near Corby doing more than TWICE the speed limit at 162mph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man caught doing more than twice the national speed limit in his Porsche on a busy Corby road has lost his driving licence and been ordered to pay almost £1,500.

Christopher Debono, 62, of Windingbrook Lane, Northampton was clocked at 162mph on the A43 Corby bypass just after 6.15pm on May 19 2023 by a mobile enforcement van.

He was charged with driving at a speed in excess of 70mph and entered a guilty plea during court proceedings.

The Porsche is clocked doing 162mph on the A43 near Corby

Debono was disqualified from driving for six months – the maximum ban a magistrates’ court can impose for speeding – at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 8.

Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team manager Matthew O’Connell said: “The A43 Corby bypass is subject to the national speed limit of 70mph, but this driver was detected at well over twice that.

“Excess speed is one of the fatal five road risks, vastly increasing the chances of a serious collision, and the consequences of a crash at over 160mph do not bear thinking about.

“Our mobile enforcement vans are deployed across Northamptonshire to detect motoring offences at sites where we have data to show there is an increased risk to road users, and I’m glad our team have been able to bring to justice a driver who on that day cannot have had a thought to his own, or anyone else’s, safety.

“Everyone has a right to get home unharmed, and we are committed to improving road safety across our county by taking action against irresponsible drivers, as this case shows.”

Following the conclusion of court proceedings, at which Debono was fined £1,000, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £400 plus £90 costs, Northamptonshire Police released the footage showing Debono’s sports car travelling at speeds of up to 162mph on the A43 Corby bypass.

In 2015 a Nissan GT-R driver was jailed after filming himself tearing up the A45 at an eye-watering 192mph.

