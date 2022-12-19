Northampton paedophile jailed after brave victim speaks up over historic sex offences

A court heard how a Northampton paedophile frightened a young girl into keeping his crimes secret telling her “nobody would love you any more” if she spoke out.

A statement released by Northamptonshire Police said Aiden Ben Hunt threatened his victim if she told anyone. Years later, however, she bravely disclosed her ordeal, leading to Hunt being charged.

Hunt, now aged 25, denied the offences but was jailed for four years at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (December 14) after being found guilty of five counts assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, two counts of rape against a girl under 13 and one count of attempted rape against a girl under 13 following a trial in September.

Aiden Ben Hunt was jailed for four years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping a child

The offences came to light after the girl’s school covered a sex education module and her parents also had a talk with her about getting older. Her mother said in her statement to police: “We wanted her to know that she could talk to us about anything. Going on the pill, sexual relationships, anything, it didn’t matter even if she went out and murdered someone — she must tell us. We are her parents and will always love her no matter what.”

This prompted the girl to disclose what had happened.

Lead Investigator, DC Andy Wakling, said: “This brave young girl held onto the abuse she had suffered at Hunt’s hands for many years before she finally felt able to report the incident to police. She has shown courage beyond her years and I hope the conclusion of this case provides her with a sense of closure and an ability to move forward with the bright future she has ahead of her.

“Like many predators, Hunter manipulated her at the time to think that telling anyone would get her taken away from her family. This shameful tactic is often used in cases of child abuse and it is a dreadful way to make a child feel isolated and unable to ask for help.

“I would like to commend this young girl’s parents as well for the support and love they have shown their daughter which made her feel able to disclose what had happened to them and then subsequently to us.

“Hunt will now spend many years behind bars and I hope this case demonstrates the seriousness with which Northamptonshire Police take reports of this nature.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We take reports of sexual abuse extremely seriously and we will treat all calls and reports with the sensitivity and confidentiality that they deserve. We will believe you, we will support you, and we will do all we can to make sure those responsible pay for their crimes.”

