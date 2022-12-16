Police appealing for witnesses after alleged sexual assault in Northampton town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged sexual assault in Northampton town centre in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at about 3.45am today (Friday, December 16), when a man was seen to allegedly harass a woman before inappropriately touching her in Bridge Street. Northamptonshire Police said the woman then walked off onto Gold Street.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody, police confirmed.

The incident happened in Bridge Street.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner or may have seen a man approaching women in the area between 3am and 4am on Friday.