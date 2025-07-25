Northampton nursery makes 'difficult' decision to close down permanently due to ongoing police investigation

A Northampton nursery has made the “difficult” decision to CLOSE DOWN permanently due to an ongoing police investigation.

Child First nursery in Moulton suddenly closed in May with a note on the gate confirming that Ofsted had suspended the establishment's registration and the nursery would be closed “until further notice” as there was "reasonable cause" to believe that children "may be exposed to a risk of harm at the site".

A police investigation was also opened and is currently with the CPS, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed today (Friday July 25).

A spokesperson for Child First Moulton said: “We have taken the very difficult decision to permanently close the nursery.

“It was always our intention to reopen the setting; however, with the investigation ongoing, we believe this is the best course of action to end any uncertainty for all those impacted.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

“We have apologised to parents and have offered our support to find alternative childcare arrangements.

“Our staff team will be offered new roles across our other Child First nurseries. Anyone who does not wish to be transferred will be supported to find a new role.

“We appreciate the support shown by our families and our staff team during this time. The safety and welfare of the children in our care has always been our highest priority.”

Ofsted has been contacted for comment.

The private day care nursery has been registered since 2006 and was rated Good in its most recent Ofsted inspection in July 2024.

The nursery is situated in a Georgian lodge within three acres of land and forest, according to the nursery’s website.