Northampton murderer Phillip Austin who killed wife and kids will not be moved to open prison

An evil Northampton murderer who killed his wife and two children more than 20 years ago will not be moved to an open prison.

Phillip Austin killed his wife Claire and their two children, Kieren, aged eight and Jade, aged seven, at their Standards Barn home on July 10, 2000. He also killed their two dogs.

The monstrous killer fled the area and left his murdered family in their home for their loved ones to find a week later.

Phillip Austin killed his wife, two children and two dogs in their Northampton home in 2000.

In 2001, Austin was given a life sentence of 20 years in prison, after pleading guilty to the murders.

In 2021, the Parole Board recommended he be moved to an open prison. At the time, this move was blocked by the Secretary of State.

The now 54-year-old appeared before the Parole Board again in May this year, and he was once again recommended for a move to a prison where he would be granted more freedoms. The report from the Parole Board said witnesses supported the request for open prison, were “confident” Austin would succeed there and that it is an “essential step” in preparing him for a “possible future release on licence”. They added that he was not likely to abscond if he was moved to open prison.

Now the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed the move will not happen in a bid to “protect the public”.

Claire, Keiren and Jade were found dead in their Northampton home in 2000.

A spokesperson for the Government department said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority which is why we have blocked Phillip Austin’s move to an open prison.”

The department says it has introduced greater scrutiny of Parole Board recommendations on open prison moves and toughened up the test to be met before the transfer is made, as well as introduced reforms to restore public confidence in the system.

Prior to the decision being made by the MoJ, both Claire’s mum and Austin’s uncle spoke out against the recommendation that he should be given more freedom.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo after the Parole Board recommendation was published, Carol Quinn, Claire’s mum and Keiren and Jade’s grandmother, said she feared “he could kill again” if he was ever released.

“All these years he has been successful in courses in prison, but what relationship has he had with another woman or what pressures has he had with money or children running around?”

She also previously said: “He should be in prison for life. My daughter and grandchildren will never have a life, so why should he?

Roger Taylor - Austin’s uncle - agreed that his nephew “should never be let out”.

“He should never be released or moved to an open prison. If he meets another lady with children, it could happen again,” he said.

“I would be disgusted [if he gets moved to open prison] as the victims’ family has life sentences until they die but he would still get everything free and all he has to do is make sure he is back when he is told. It’s totally unfair on Carol and her family.”