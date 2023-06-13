‘He is evil and should never be released’, says uncle of Northampton triple murderer Philip Austin

A relative of a Northampton man who killed his wife, two children and two dogs in 2000 has said he is “evil” and “should never be released”.

Philip Austin has served the 20-year life sentence he was handed in 2001 after his wife Claire Austin, 31, his son Keiren aged eight, his daughter Jade aged seven and his two dogs were found dead in their Standens Barn home on July 10, 2000.

Roger Taylor, who is married to Austin’s auntie (his dad’s sister), spoke out about the “monster” murderer as the Parole Board has recommended he be moved to an open prison.

The 76-year-old has known Austin since he was a child and said he has always been an “introvert who could not hold a conversation or mix with people”. He said “nobody could ever work him out” and that he had “always been that way, even as a child”.

Roger also recalled watching a video of Austin’s wedding where guests were waiting for him to give a speech; he stood up to do one, but never did speak.

Now Roger - whose wife Maureen is Austin’s next of kin as his parents are both dead and he is an only child - has told Chronicle & Echo it would not be “safe” to move Austin to open prison or for him to be released.

“He is a dangerous man. He is evil,” Roger said.

“The worst thing he did was to leave them [Claire, Keiren and Jade] in the house for Carol and Harry [Claire’s mum and her husband] to find them. That was evil on its own.

“He should never be released or moved to an open prison. If he meets another lady with children, it could happen again.”

Roger and Maureen are in contact with Carol and her family and he says he has utmost respect for the victims’ mum and grandmother who he says “has dealt with so much, but keeps going”.

The uncle added: “The worst of it all is that the victims’ family have been given a sentence for the rest of their lives, but the prisoner could be let out to get on with their life. The victims’ family can’t get on with their lives.

“I would be disgusted [if he gets moved to open prison] as the victims’ family has life sentences until they die but he would still get everything free and all he has to do is make sure he is back when he is told. It’s totally unfair on Carol and her family.”

The now 54-year-old once again appeared before the Parole Board on May 16, 2023. In a decision summary published on June 1, the board has - once again - recommended that he is moved to an open prison.