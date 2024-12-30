Northampton man jailed for 24 years after series of child sexual assaults dating back four decades

A Northampton man has been jailed for more than 24 years after admitting a series of child sexual assaults, dating back to four decades ago.

Makhan Singh Mauji, of North Priors Coury in Lings, previously entered guilty pleas four days into a trial at Cambridge Crown Court. The 71-year-old then returned to the same court on December 20 to be sentenced.

Mauji was sentenced for 11 counts of indecent assault, one count of attempted rape and two counts of indecency with a child.

According to Hertfordshire Police, the incidents occurred around four decades ago.

Makhan Singh Mauji.

During sentencing, Judge Hurst said that Mauji had inflicted “deep, emotional scars and his sentence will reflect the severity of his offending”.

Detective Constable Elizabeth McGrath said: “Firstly I just want to commend the victims for their incredible bravery to come forward and speak of their experiences of Mauji’s offending, without them Mauji would never have answered for his crimes.

“This sentence hopefully paves the way for some closure for our victims, knowing that a sexual predator like Mauji will remain in prison for years.”

Mauji was sentenced to a total of 24 years and two months in prison, subject to licence provisions. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) as well as being placed on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for life.

