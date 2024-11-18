Northampton man pleads guilty to child sexual assaults dating back to four decades ago

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Northampton man has pleaded guilty to a number of sexual assaults, against children, dating back to four decades ago.

Makhan Singh Mauji, of North Priors Coury in Lings, entered guilty pleas on Thursday (November 14) four days into a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

The 71-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of attempted rape of a child, two counts of gross indecency of a child and 10 counts of indecent assault against a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Hertfordshire Police, the incidents occurred around four decades ago.

Cambridge Crown Court.Cambridge Crown Court.
Cambridge Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit said: “I cannot praise the brave victims who have come forward to bring Mauji to justice enough.

“This trial would have been difficult for the victims discussing incidents that have had long-lasting impacts on them. I hope that seeing Mauji being sentenced for his abhorrent crimes will help bring some closure to them.”

Mauji has been bailed until December 20, when he his due to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice