Northampton man pleads guilty to child sexual assaults dating back to four decades ago

A Northampton man has pleaded guilty to a number of sexual assaults, against children, dating back to four decades ago.

Makhan Singh Mauji, of North Priors Coury in Lings, entered guilty pleas on Thursday (November 14) four days into a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

The 71-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of attempted rape of a child, two counts of gross indecency of a child and 10 counts of indecent assault against a child.

According to Hertfordshire Police, the incidents occurred around four decades ago.

Cambridge Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit said: “I cannot praise the brave victims who have come forward to bring Mauji to justice enough.

“This trial would have been difficult for the victims discussing incidents that have had long-lasting impacts on them. I hope that seeing Mauji being sentenced for his abhorrent crimes will help bring some closure to them.”

Mauji has been bailed until December 20, when he his due to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.