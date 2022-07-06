Northampton man charged with murder of homeless victim will stand trial this week

A Northampton man charged with the murder of a homeless victim has been remanded in custody ahead of his trial this week.

Grant Harding, aged 28, formerly of Hester Street appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 6 charged with the murder of Robert Jadecki in Semilong last year.

The 44-year-old victim suffered a serious assault in Hester Street just after midnight on June 16, 2021. Mr Jadecki was taken to hospital but died later that evening at 9.30pm.

Harding entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge on Thursday, October 28 and has since been remanded in custody.

Karim Khall, prosecuting, said that the court anticipates opening the case tomorrow (July 7).