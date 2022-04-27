Northampton man charged with Cowper Street murder appears at court

A man charged with the murder of 32-year-old Jack Birney has appeared at Northampton Crown Court.

Marc Peter Dowling, aged 25, of Wellington Street appeared at crown court today (April 27) after a fight in Cowper Street on Saturday night (April 23) resulted in Mr Birney’s death.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to a fight between a group of men in Cowper Street, Mounts, at about 7pm where Mr Birney had been knocked unconscious.

Jack Birney, 32, died in hospital as a result of his injuries at 4.32pm yesterday (Monday, April 25)

He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a serious condition until he died from his injuries on Monday, April 25.

Dowling was charged with Mr Birney’s murder and remanded in custody ahead of his hearing.

Two other men, aged 34 and 26, were arrested in connection with the murder and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

The court heard today that a post-mortem is being carried out on Mr Birney’s body from 10am this morning.

A police car was sat outside a house in Cowper Street on Monday (April 25)

Dowling is due to enter a plea for the charge in July and a date of October 17, 2022 has been set for a further Northampton Crown Court hearing. He has been remanded in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a terribly sad incident in which a young man with his whole life ahead of him has died.”