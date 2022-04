A man in his 30s has been hospitalised following a serious assault over the weekend in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the incident in Cowper Street, Mounts, at about 7pm on Saturday (April 23).

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police car was sat outside a house in Cowper Street on Monday (April 25)

Police said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.