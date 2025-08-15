Northampton man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 40s remains in custody

A Northampton man arrested on suspicion of murder, after the death of a woman in her 40s, remains in police custody.

The 55-year-old was arrested earlier this week after police were called to an address in Pinewood Road just after 6.05am on Saturday August 9, where a woman in her 40s had sadly been found dead. A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday August 12.

On Thursday August 14, officers were granted a warrant of further detention to continue questioning the man, who remains in custody as the investigation continues.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Specially trained officers continue to support the woman’s family who have asked for privacy.

“Neighbourhood Policing Teams are continuing to conduct reassurance patrols in the local area, and anyone with concerns is invited to speak to them.”

Anyone with information which could assist detectives is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000467301.

Information can be submitted online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25D18-PO1 and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.