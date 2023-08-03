News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Northampton man admits exposing himself twice in five days near Sol Central

The 32-year-old has been remanded ahead of sentencing
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:41 BST

A Northampton man has admitted indecently exposing himself twice in five days close to Sol Central.

Viktor-Alexandru Kormi, of St Peter’s Street appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 1), where he pleaded guilty to the two sexual offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 32-year-old man was seen indecently exposing himself near to Sol Central in the town centre, once on Wednesday, July 26, and once on Sunday, July 30.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

He was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of exposure and one count of committing an act of outraging public decency.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rod Williams said: “I am really pleased with this result and would like to thank the team for all of their hard work – everyone pulled together to get this case over the line and we have thankfully been rewarded with this guilty plea.

“Tackling this sort of behaviour is really important to us as we want to make Northampton a safe and pleasant place to both live and work.

“We will continue working hard to bring people who threaten that safety, like Viktor Kormi, to justice.”

Kormi remanded into custody before he returns to the same court to be sentenced on Tuesday, August 22.