Northampton man admits exposing himself twice in five days near Sol Central

A Northampton man has admitted indecently exposing himself twice in five days close to Sol Central.

Viktor-Alexandru Kormi, of St Peter’s Street appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 1), where he pleaded guilty to the two sexual offences.

The 32-year-old man was seen indecently exposing himself near to Sol Central in the town centre, once on Wednesday, July 26, and once on Sunday, July 30.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of exposure and one count of committing an act of outraging public decency.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rod Williams said: “I am really pleased with this result and would like to thank the team for all of their hard work – everyone pulled together to get this case over the line and we have thankfully been rewarded with this guilty plea.

“Tackling this sort of behaviour is really important to us as we want to make Northampton a safe and pleasant place to both live and work.

“We will continue working hard to bring people who threaten that safety, like Viktor Kormi, to justice.”